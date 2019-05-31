Eccleston family celebrate rare feat as toddler meets two of his great-great-grandparents

An Eccleston toddler has a very special claim to fame - as the fifth living generation in two strands of his family.

Little Riley Porter, 20 months, still has two great-great grandparents on his mother Chelsea’s side of the family.

Riley Porter with his mum Chelsea Porter, grandad Peter Chalmers, great-grandmother Ann McKinnon and great-great-grandmother Kathleen McKinnon (holding the baby)

Chelsea’s father, Peter Chalmers, is at the centre of the family marvel with his paternal grandfather and maternal grandmother still alive.

Peter’s father, also called Peter, is 61, and Peter’s paternal grandfather, Derek, is 85.

Peter’s mother, Anne McKinnon is 59, and her mother is Kathleen McKinnon, aged 81.

Peter, 42, who works at Leyland Trucks, said: “It’s very unusual, but the family is all very young. I worked out that the average age of us all is 41.5.

“My mum had me when she was 16 and I had Chelsea when I was in my teens. It’s good because the family bond is very strong and there is a lot of wisdom that’s been passed down.”

He added: “The way I look at it, I’ve been chosen to put five generations on the earth, it’s fallen on my shoulders.”

Ex-military man Peter originally hails from Scotland, with his extended family still north of the border, meaning it is difficult for all the family to meet regularly.

But when Peter found out Vision Express worker Chelsea, 24, was pregnant, he was determined to spread the news to Scotland as soon as he could.

He said: “The first thing I did when she said I could tell people, was pick up the phone and ring my grandmother.

“She was absolutely over the moon. Every opportunity I have, I drop my grandmother a video call so she can see Riley.”