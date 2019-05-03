Easter treats for guests when Steven Walmsley and Emmy Cousins married at Farington Lodge

Farington Lodge was the spring setting for the marriage of Steven Walmsley and Emmy Cousins.

They tied the knot on April 21 surrounded by family and friends.

Steven Walmsley and Emmy Cousins. Photos: Red Curl Photography

As it was Easter Sunday, the couple made sure their guests were all treated to Easter Eggs to celebrate the occasion.

They met in February 2015 through Steven’s brother Robert, who Emmy, 26, attended school with.

Steve proposed to Emmy by surprise after taking her to her favourite spot on Tywyn Beach in Wales on a holiday.

He asked her to marry him by the light of the setting sun, and she didn’t let him finish asking the question before she gave her answer.

Emmy, deputy manager at Baby Brook Nursery, said: “We were extremely happy with how our day went for us.

“We were serenaded by the harpist Sarah and were treated like royalty by the staff at Farington Lodge.

“Alison went above and beyond to ensure that everything we had asked for was in place.

They couple also praised Carolyn of Red Curl Photography, who they say went over and above to ensure only the best photographic service.

“We could not have asked for a more perfect day.

“The weather was beautiful and walking down the aisle was the most amazing moment of my life so far.

“It was the best feeling to get married to the love of my life.”

Steve, 30, from Chorley, a higher level teaching assistant, said: “On behalf of myself and my beautiful wife, Emmy, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to each and every person who came to our wedding.

“The day would not have been as special as it was without them being there.”