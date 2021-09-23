East Yorkshire dog owner desperate to find missing Clumber Spaniel who may have been spotted near Garstang
A dog owner from East Yorkshire has launched an appeal to help find her "very special" Clumber Spaniel who may have been spotted near Garstang.
Bella, a 2-year-old Clumber Spaniel, went missing from Cliff Lane in Bempton on Monday, September 6.
Her owner, Helen Gilson, immediately put appeals online, contacted local vets and the dog warden, but no sightings were reported.
But on September 22, Helen said a lady contacted her to say she believed she had seen Bella at the St Michaels and Bilsborrow car boot sale.
Helen has now launched appeals in the area in the hopes she can be reunited with her.
She added: "I bred Bella so she is very special to me.
"I have contacted local vets and the dog warden in Blackpool, concentrating on putting more shares on Facebook in the area."
Humberside police have also launched an appeal to help find Bella.
"Please can you help locate this beautiful dog," a spokesman said.
"She has been missing since September 6 when she ran off from her owner in the Bempton/Buckton area, an area she knows very well so is unlikely to be lost.
"If you have any information please contact 101 and quote log number 0167."
