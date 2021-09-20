The hearing, due to last for up to five days, is being held in the main council chamber at County Hall and is expected to hear evidence from up to 15 witnesses.

Count Coroner Dr James Adeley was told Dylan had been out cycling in Whitestake near Penwortham with a school friend late at night on October 7, 2016 when he was struck by a car which failed to stop.

Dylan suffered multiple injuries, particularly to his head, and after being treated by the major trauma team at the Royal Preston Hospital, was transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where he died the following lunchtime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquest into Dylan Crossey's death has started today

Consultant pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who carried out a post mortem examination, said Dylan’s Head injuries were “unsurvivable".

He has not been wearing a helmet.

She said it was likely that his head had struck the car windscreen and that even if he had been wearing a cycle helmet it was unlikely he would have survived.

Dylan pictured with his mum Tracey Milligan

Consultant paediatrician Dr Peter Fortune T the Manchester hospital said Dylan arrived there at around 5am. He was told the teenager has been thrown about 30 feet by the impact.

When the boy’s mother and stepfather arrived they were told that his injuries were so severe he was unlikely to survive.

A car driver in the area seconds before the collision, Dr Sean Giblin, said he had been turning into Royalty Lane from Chainhouse Lane when he saw two boys with bikes. They were both wearing dark clothing and he could not see any lights on their bikes.

He said he had to stop for them to move out of the way and then saw them ride off into Chainhouse Lane.

It was the following day that he read about a serious collision in the Lancashire Post and contacted the police.