David Harwood has been texting and calling Angela Parker in the hours leading up to the tragedy and had arranged late at night to visit her home.

But Ms Parker told County Coroner Dr James Adeley on the second day of the inquest at County Hall in Preston that when Harwood arrived at her home in Buckshaw Village he was acting strangely and seemed “very agitated".

“He was pacing up and down the room and looking out of all the windows. I was very uncomfortable.”

Dylan Crossey was aged 15 when he died

Ms Parker said she had only joined the dating site Zoosk days earlier and had never met Harwood until that night. He had asked if he could go round to her house even though it was late and she had agree.

He told her he had drunk a pint of beer and two glasses of red wine at home and arrived around 11.30pm.

But soon she began feeling uncomfortable because “he was kneeling at my feet and holding my ankles, which I thought was strange.

Dylan Crossey with his mum, Tracey Milligan

“He was talking nearly all the time. He seemed agitated. He kept looking out of the windows and kept walking up and down looking out onto the street.

“He went out to his car saying he needed to get something out of the boot.

“I told him ‘I think you should go now. I got the impression he wanted to sleep with me. I didn’t like him. “

Ms Parker said she has only joined Zoosk for a months trial period and had not been in it ever since.

Earlier the inquest heard from a driver who claimed she was almost forced off the road by a car driving ”erratically“just moments before she came upon the scene of the collision in Wham Lane.

Amanda Neale was the first person on the scene as Dylan’s friend Charles Hobson was trying to flag down traffic to get help.