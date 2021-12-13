Four-year-old Indie James from Chorley was due to return to the nursery when she was diagnosed with a large low grade (slow growing) glioma brain tumour and severe hydrocephalus which is a build up of fluid on the brain.

She has begun chemotherapy at Manchester Children's Hospital and, with the course due to last until 2023, her mother Danielle, 27, has quit her job to provide round the clock care for her daughter.

Louise Cheetham, acting headteacher said: "The market welcomed Father Christmas, individual stalls and a range of games and prizes to be won. A snow machine was also in attendance much to the children's delight and one the parents, Katy, 'braved the shave' and had her hair cut off which she is donating to The Princess Trust.

Four-year-old Indie James who has been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

"We hoped to see Indie at the markets, however she was very poorly on the day and had to be rushed to Manchester Children's Hospital for emergency monitoring. Thankfully, Indie made it home in time for her fifth birthday.

"We were devastated to hear of the tragic news that Indie is so poorly. We began fundraising immediately as we know that money is tight for the family. Indie has told me that she loves it when her daddy is with her in hospital, but he can't be there all of the time because he has to work. Any money raised supports the family in having precious time together."

She added: "When children join our nursery school, they become part of our very special family. Indie means the world to us and we will be with her and her amazing family every step of the way."

The Duke Street Nursery fundraiser managed to get Santa away from his busy schedule to attend.