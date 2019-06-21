Double dose of fun in Preston city centre this weekend

All roads lead to Preston city centre on Saturday as the city’s Flag Market plays host to two headline events – Preston Rocks and Prestfest.

Preston Rocks, with TV personality Mark Wright, takes place from noon with catwalk shows across the afternoon, featuring spring’s must have looks, whatever your age, from some of the city centre’s best fashion outlets, both national and independent.

And then from 6.30pm the Flag Market will become a concert arena as international performers including iconic DJ David Morales, Judge Jules (above) and Felix Da Housecat, take to the stage for a festival-feel show.

The event will also feature well-known local DJ’s including Mark Freejack and Chris Hunter. Mark Whittle, manager of organisers Preston Business Improvement District, said: “It looks like we’ll be blessed with the weather again, which helps massively.

“There are a few remaining tickets for Prestfest, which is an over 18’s event.”

Go to Prestfest2019.co.uk