So say Olivia and Megan Grant who today celebrate their 22nd birthday.

Yes, that's right. They are 22 on the second day of the second month in 2022.

For the girls who were born on the 02-02-2000 the best things in life are most certainly two!

All the twos: Megan and Olivia celebrate their 22nd birthday Photo: Neil Cross

For not only did they go to school, college and university in tandem, they also both work in nursing at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The twins will be celebrating with a family meal and say the gathering will be extra special as they were not able to celebrate their 21st birthdays with family and friends due to lockdown.

Mum Suzanne said: "We're having the family round. Then we're going to go for a meal. It's just nice to get the family together."

Megan said their birth date is of course particularly memorable and it's special to get all the twos again. She said: "Everyone says it's very unique - It's not going to happen again with all the twos is it? Two seems to be our lucky number at the moment."

Olivia said: "I'm just looking forward to spending another birthday with my twin sister. It's always nice to celebrate with somebody else! It's just nice that my birthday falls on a day with all the twos."

The girls, who attended Cop Lane Primary and Prirory Academy, Penwortham, are determined to make the party last and plan to continue celebrations at the weekend with friends.

They also both studied at Nemwan College and UCLan in Preston. Megan works on a surgical ward and Olivia is due to take up a post as a nurse in critical care at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The sisters will have a surprise cake baked by their grandma - and suspect it may feature lots of twos.

When they were two - this photo appeared in the Lancashire Evening Post in 2002.

Also wishing them many happy returns will be big sister Chloe, also a nurse at Royal Preston who works in accident and emergency and dad Ian, an engineering manager with Buckshaw based Actemium Design UK.

Suzanne, an administrator at the Royal Preston Hospital, admits:that having twins was "hard work at the beginning" but says they have been a pleasure, adding about all her three nurse children: "I'm proud of them all."

* The Post also wishes them many happy returns, having first featured them in a birthday report 20 years ago.

Sister Act: Both Megan and Olivia work at the Royal Preston Hospital