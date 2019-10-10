Donate a fiver and help vital community charity

A local charity which provides oxygen therapy for people with a range of conditions is asking for local residents to donate a fiver to help raise £200,000 towards its new extension.

A Breath for Life, based in Middleton, has just one outside portacabin toilet facility.

A Breath for Life in Middleton.

The new planned extension will have male/female/disabled changing facilities, as well as a reception area where refreshments will be available.

This will be a far cry from visitors waiting in their cars until space is available.

Charity founder Jane Dean said: “Charity seems to have become a dirty word.”

National scandals and incidents involving charities have an impact on small worthy charities, making fund raising even harder, she said.

A Breath for Life uses all money to maintain its service of providing hyperbaric oxygen treatment to those with severe neurological damage and those with long-term chronic illnesses.

A Breath for Life does not employ fundraisers who take a percentage of all they raise, they do not do mailings of any description, they do not track donor income and target them again, they do not give out expensive merchandise and are too small to obtain any interest from corporate organisations.

The trustees are not in a position to arrange huge events but they can and do appeal to the local community who have helped to maintain services thus far. The charity is happy to welcome any donor to the unit to see exactly where and how their money is being used.

Never before have the trustees embarked upon a quest to raise £200,000. But they have now set up a GoFundMe page and ask all those interested to further spread the word and each gift just £5.

The charity is indebted to the support from George Wilson at Harrison Drury Solicitors and Joel Pinnington from JMP Architects, two local businesses who are sympathetic to the charity.

To help raise the funds required for the extension, go online to www.gofundme.com/oxygen-for-special-children