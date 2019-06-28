Don vintage finery for Age Concern 'Handbags and Gladrags' evening in aid of chronically lonely people in Lancashire

Wellwishers will be donning their best threads and tripping off to a fundraising party for people who are chronically lonely in Lancashire.

Age Concern promises an evening of food and music from a live vocalist at the Handbags and Gladrags-themed occasion.

There are an estimated 35,000 people aged 65 years and over who are chronically isolated in Lancashire, accordingly to Age Concern.

The charity says that Handbags and Gladrags fundraiser in Preston will help raise “vital funds” for its befriending service, among others.

Age Concern is also launching its new website which it says will make the charity ‘more accessible and help people learn more about its existing services - from Dementia Day Support

Centres and shops through to its five Live Well services aimed at promoting independence, combating loneliness and improving people’s health and wellbeing’.

CEO of Age Concern Suzanne Carr said: “Having a presence online enables us to reach out and help more people than ever, we have already seen the benefits of becoming more digital and encourage everyone to have a look at our new website.

“You can see what we are doing at the click of a button, it really is that easy!”

Handbags and Gladrags comes to Baluga Bar and Club in Preston on Thursday, July 4 from 6.30pm. A pop up shop will display preloved fashion from glam dresses to designer handbags and a raffle with prizes valued at £1,000.

Tickets are £15 per person and can be purchased from the new website: www.ageisjustanumber.org.uk/handbags-and-gladrags