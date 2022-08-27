Dolphinholme Village Show returns next month
A popular village show will be returning for the first time since the pandemic.
Dolphinholme Show which exhibits the village’s annual flower, produce, cooking and handicraft show will take place next month.
On Saturday, September 10, exhibitors can bring their produce from 8.30am to 10.20am, with the doors open to the public from 2.30pm.
There will be classes for all age groups and all talents and skills.
Why not come along and see the special home grown vegetables and fruit, the beautiful flowers and arrangements, and the delicious home
baking.
Crafts to delight the eye from photography to many types of handicrafts will also be on display.
Games for children, refreshments, prize draws and the awarding of the trophies will be the order of the day.
Two new categories have been added this year – home brewed beer (replacing home made wine)
and a hanging basket or other container replacing hand tied bouquet.
Entry is free. For more information visit the Facebook page Dolphinholme Show.