Diversity event in Preston held to honour MP Jo Cox

Have your say

An event celebrating equality and diversity in Preston is to be held in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Team GB wheelchair dancers, a world champion squash player and a barbershop workshop will be among the visitors and entertainment to the fun day at the University of Central Lancashire.

Organiser Unite the Union is on the hunt for stewards who can help on the day.

It also wants to hear from people who want to join a futsal team to play for the Unite the Union cup.

Steven Turner of the union said: “There will be loads of activity from music, stalls, children’s entertainment, futsal, adult entertainment, speeches, barbershop workshop, world champion squash player, team GB wheelchair dancers and much much more.

“This event is in memory of Jo Cox MP who was tragically murdered. It is all about equality and diversity.”

The event takes place on Saturday, October 12 between 10am and 3pm.