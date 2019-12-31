Disorientated Canada goose flies into wall of family home in Burnley on Christmas day

Have your say

A family in Burnley had a fright on Christmas Day when a Canada goose flew into their house.



The RSPCA received 11,888 calls over Christmas week, including one for a Canada goose which flew into the wall of a family home in Burnley on Christmas day evening.

The family alerted the RSPCA and confined the disorientated bird in their garage.

RSPCA inspector Adam Dickinson attended the property on Boxing Day morning.

He said: “The poor goose flew into the wall, tumbled down the extension roof and landed in the garden.

"It was confused and disoriented and wandered into their garage so they shut it in and called us.”

The Canada goose was taken to the charitys Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire where it will be monitored. (Credit: RSPCA)

The bird was taken to the charity’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, Cheshire, where it will be monitored.

The RSPCA over Christmas

During the Christmas period, more than 200 RSPCA officers were working across England and Wales to rescue animals in need.

The RSPCA received more than 70 calls every hour over Christmas week (December 23 to December 29), with 7,119 animals reported to the charity.

There were 1,255 cats and 1,790 dogs reported to the RSPCA’s emergency hotline, along with 613 equines and 1,301 wild birds and mammals.

The charity’s vets, vet nurses, animal care assistants and volunteers were busy looking after the thousands of animals in hospitals, animal centres, and wildlife centres across the country.

Inspectors, animal welfare officers and animal collection officers were rescuing animals who had been abandoned, freeing those who found themselves trapped and in need of a helping hand, or collecting those who needed veterinary treatment or a warm bed for the night.

READ MORE: Alpaca fun at The Space Centre in Ashton

Canada goose facts

According to the RSPD, the Canada goose is a large goose, with a distinctive black head and neck and large white throat patch.

Canada geese are not native to this country, having been introduced from North America about 300 years ago.

With an average lifespan of six years, Canada geese live on a diet of roots, grass, leaves and seeds.

Weighing approximately 4.3-5kg, they can reach a length of 90-110cm with a wingspan of 1.5-1.8m.