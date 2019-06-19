Discount chain store Heron Foods to open Fulwood branch

Have your say

A discount grocery chain is opening a new store on Watling Street Road in Fulwood.

Heron Foods will throw open its doors at 9am on June 27. It will be the company’s second store in the Preston area, replacing the former Gas Appliance Spares shop.

Store manager Asif Malik said: “I’d personally like to thank colleagues for their preparation work and the residents who have already shown support.

“I think the store will give the area a huge boost.”

Bosses say the store will provide more than 17 jobs in full and part-time roles.

It opens Monday to Saturday, 8am-8pm, and Sunday, 9am-5pm.