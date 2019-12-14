Diamond wedding celebrations for well-known Lancaster and Morecambe couple

A well-known couple celebrate 60 years of married life this month.

Margaret and Les Capstick are perhaps best known for the waste management business they ran for many years on White Lund.

Margaret and Les Capstick.

The couple also ran the Greaves Hotel and George and Dragon in Lancaster for a time.

Margaret and Les both grew up in Lancaster, with Margaret attending Cathedral School while Les went to Marsh and then Dallas Road.

They met at the Floral Hall in Morecambe, and married at Lancaster Cathedral on December 18 1959, going on to live in Lancaster.

Les left the army shortly after the couple met, and they went on to run Capsticks waste management firm for 65 years.

The couple have five children – Angela, Julie, Mark, Rachel and Sarah – and 19 grandchildren – Shaun, Jade, Yasmin, Jordan, Isabel, Beatrice, Laurence, Zara, Amy, Johnathan, Milli, Annabel, Naomi, India, Claudia, Dominic, Francesca, Alexa and Lucca – as well as 11 great-grandchildren, with twin girls due in January to add further to the list.

“We have such a big family which has kept us together,” Margaret, now 81, said. “We are really close, we see them all the time, it’s fantastic. Our family has made our life.”

Margaret and Les, 83, will be celebrating with a drink in the Midland Hotel on their anniversary, as well as having family drinks at their home in Bare Lane on December 29.