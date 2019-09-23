Developer seeks approval for 195 homes in Fulwood bringing total to 329

Have your say

A developer is seeking approval for the second phase of a build in Fulwood.

The proposals, being tabled before Preston’s town planners, would deliver 195 homes at D’Urton Manor if they are given the green light, bringing the total to 329 homes.

Story Homes’ land manager Martin Nugent said: “Story Homes has submitted a detailed planning application for phase two of our D’Urton Manor development, in Fulwood.

“Our application details how the development has been replanned to deliver 195 homes in this phase, which will bring the total development to 329 new homes. As part of this new phase, Story Homes will be launching 15 new house type designs including a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties as part of ‘The Story Collection’.

“The 329 family homes, which includes 45 affordable homes is a key development in the area.

“The development will also provide public open space including a children’s play area, a care facility, enhanced ecological habitat areas and a much needed new link road between Eastway and D’Urton Lane.

“It is situated in a great location on the edge of the city and close to the M6 and M55 so is perfect for commuting.

“We are renowned for our striking and unique street scenes and our development will complement the existing area.”

D’Urton Manor is one of 11 key sites that were identified as part of the 10 year City Deal signed by Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire Councils in 2013.

Builders say the proposed scheme will make a significant contribution towards Preston City Council’s housing requirement.

Story Homes will also make financial contributions towards transport links including improvements to footpaths, cycle paths, highways and public transport.

Story Homes anticipate a decision in winter 2019.