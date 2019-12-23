Developer creates housing tribute to well-known Penwortham resident

A lasting tribute has been made to a Penwortham resident who fought for her home and community.



Linden Homes have named a block of 12 flats at their Maltings development off Hill Road South, after Joyce Reason, who lived at the former The Maltings site, which was cleared in 2013.



The 30 year-old building had fallen into disrepair and had become a hot-spot for anti-social behaviour.



Ms Reason was well-known locally for opposing the closure of the original site, attending South Ribble Council meetings and even confronting Pat Eagan, director of social landlord Places for People, on one occasion, asking that nobody be left on their own.



She was the last person to live at The Maltings and sadly, she ended up dying alone in her flat and wasn’t discovered for 10 weeks.



Penwortham councillor Keith Martin, who also sits on the borough’s planning committee, announced his intention to see a memorial to Ms Reason on the new site in 2016, and has spoken of his delight that Linden Homes have decided to call one apartment block on the new site, Joyce Reason House.



Coun Martin said: “There were talks of having a road named after her, but that wasn’t possible. Instead it’s been agreed to name a block of 12 apartments after her.



“It’s a nice tribute to her, she fought for the site and for the people.



“The family are ok with it, the elected members are happy with it, so it’s going ahead.”



Linden Homes was unavailable for comment.