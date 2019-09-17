Details of Chorley's new cinema revealed - including a 40-seater VIP screen

Details of Chorley's new cinema have been revealed.

Reel Cinemas will open a new six-screen cinema in Chorley's Market Walk shopping centre this December.

Working taking place on the Market Walk extension (JPIMedia)

It will form part of the shopping centre's extension, which will also bring a new bowling alley and mini golf facilities to the town centre.

The new cinema will have two screens with around 150 seats each and a further three with seating between 50 and 100 each.

The sixth and final screen is set to be a 40-seater screen will be the cinema's VIP screen featuring an all-inclusive ticket and food offer and reclining leather seating.

What the VIP lounge at Chorley's new Reel Cinema is expected to look like

Muhammad Faisal, Head of Operations at Reel Cinemas said: “I can’t tell you how excited we are to be adding this new site in Chorley to our existing network of 14 cinemas.

"Reel Chorley will be a truly premium experience us with a combination of Premiere and VIP auditoria while still being affordable for the whole of the community.

"We’ll also be opening branches of our new premium concessions brands 'The Sweet Barrel and Cream & Cones' featuring confectionery, ice cream, smoothies and waffles for our cinema-goers.

"The people of Chorley have been without their own cinema for far too long and we’re delighted to be bringing the movies back to the town in time for Christmas."