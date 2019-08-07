Detailed proposals for build in Cottam comes before Preston town planners

Detailed proposals for a build in Cottam will be considered by town planners in Preston.

Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey is seeking approval to bring 89 new homes to Haydock Grange in Hoyles Lane.

At least 46 of the homes in the scheme would be affordable.

The application site is part of a wider area that benefits from outline planning permission for up to 450 homes. The site is bound by Sandy Lane to the west, Hoyles Lane to the south, the remainder of the wider outline site to the east and Maxy Lane to the north.

Housing would be split between three areas - the northern corner would contain 37 homes, the western corner would contain 19 and the northern corner would contain 32 dwellings.