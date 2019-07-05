Days after plans revealled what could be Preston’s highest residence at 20 storeys high - proposals for another apartment block mean it could be pipped to the post.

The designs for LoftHaus, a £15m 21-storey block tipped for approval, are to come before planners at Preston City Council (PCC) on Thursday.

Designs for 21-storey apartment block LoftHaus would provide 299 flats in Preston

Designs, from agent PWA Planning on behalf of applicant Shoyab Mussa, show that the building would see Foresters Hall in Great Shaw Street torn down replacing it with the complex boasting 299 apartments.

Documents say: “Residents would benefit from a gym, cinema room, meeting rooms and communal areas, combined with a staff room, at ground floor level.

“Further, an outdoor roof terrace would be provided at the fifth storey of the building for communal use.”

At lower ground floor, 16 car parking spaces and a cycle store would be provided, alongside plant rooms, laundry and bin store.

Designs for 21-storey apartment block LoftHaus would provide 299 flats in Preston

Officers at PCC have recommended the build for approval as long as 30 per cent of the accommodation will be affordable housing.

The apartments will be split into 57 flats and 242 studio units.

Six letters of objection to the scheme were sent to the city authority voicing concerns about the loss of an attractive and historic building, unsuitable material and a feeling that all the flats should be affordable.

A heritage statement on the impact the 21-storey apartment block might have on the view of Preston’s tallest spire, St Walburge, 314-feet high, found “there would appear no reasonable risk that the proposals would cause any appreciable harm to the setting and related significances of the Church of St Walburge through altering distant views”.