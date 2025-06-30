Donning vibrant props, sunglasses, and glitter face paint - people of all ages and abilities took part in the family fun run on the field beside the hospice, based in Astley Village, Chorley – raising an incredible £21,531.63 for Derian House.

The Colour Run kicked off with a fun Zumba session with instructor Sylvia Skinner alongside Derian House’s mascot, Danni, to get everyone warmed up and ready to go.

There were plenty of smiles as everyone crossed the finish line, each receiving their very own Colour Run medal, provided for free by John Harrison Sports Ltd of Leyland.

Junior, 16, who visits Derian House, took part in the Colour Run with his younger sister Bella, 11, mum Belinda, and nan Tina.

He said: “It was a wonderful and fantastic experience. I had a super day and loved how messy I could get - my wheelchair still has some paint on it!”

Participants enjoyed refreshments including ice creams provided by Ramzy’s Whippy at the event which was sponsored by Vincents Solicitors.

Kerry Salmon, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, added: “I want to say a massive thank you to all the runners, volunteers, businesses, sponsors and staff who helped make Derian’s first ever Colour Run a success.

"It was such a vibrant and memorable day, and we can’t wait to do it all over again next year.”

Take a look at some colourful pictures from the event.

