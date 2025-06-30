Derian House Colour Run: 10 wonderful pics as an explosion of colour covers Chorley

By Emma Downey
Published 30th Jun 2025, 16:34 BST
An explosion of colourful paints covered hundreds of runners who took part in the brand new Derian House Colour Run on Saturday to raise money for children whose lives are too short.

Donning vibrant props, sunglasses, and glitter face paint - people of all ages and abilities took part in the family fun run on the field beside the hospice, based in Astley Village, Chorley – raising an incredible £21,531.63 for Derian House.

The Colour Run kicked off with a fun Zumba session with instructor Sylvia Skinner alongside Derian House’s mascot, Danni, to get everyone warmed up and ready to go.

There were plenty of smiles as everyone crossed the finish line, each receiving their very own Colour Run medal, provided for free by John Harrison Sports Ltd of Leyland.

Junior, 16, who visits Derian House, took part in the Colour Run with his younger sister Bella, 11, mum Belinda, and nan Tina.

He said: “It was a wonderful and fantastic experience. I had a super day and loved how messy I could get - my wheelchair still has some paint on it!”

Participants enjoyed refreshments including ice creams provided by Ramzy’s Whippy at the event which was sponsored by Vincents Solicitors.

Kerry Salmon, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, added: “I want to say a massive thank you to all the runners, volunteers, businesses, sponsors and staff who helped make Derian’s first ever Colour Run a success.

"It was such a vibrant and memorable day, and we can’t wait to do it all over again next year.”

Take a look at some colourful pictures from the event.

Derian House Children's Hospice held its first ever Colour Run over the weekend in Chorley

1. Derian House Colour Run

Derian House Children's Hospice held its first ever Colour Run over the weekend in Chorley Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Mum Belinda, Junior, nan Tina and sister Bella.

2. Derian House Colour Run

Mum Belinda, Junior, nan Tina and sister Bella. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Derian House Colour Run 2025.

3. Derian House Colour Run

Derian House Colour Run 2025. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Derian House Colour Run 2025.

4. Derian House Colour Run

Derian House Colour Run 2025. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice