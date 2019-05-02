Derelict pub The Old England in Ribbleton could be raised to the ground to make way for new three-storey Education Centre

Have your say

An empty and boarded up former Preston pub could be torn down to make way for an educational centre.

Plans reveal that The Old England at 315 Ribbleton Lane, Ribbleton, could be demolished in order to build a three-storey building.

Proposals sent to planners at Preston City Council from agent A N Designs Ltd state: “The building is disused and is boarded up.

“Internally the building is in poor condition. The ground floor has partially fallen through into the cellar.”

The applicant, who is named only as S Umar, has lodged the plans with the city’s development authority.

The educational centre would be open seven days a week between 8am and 10pm.

Initial designs show space for six rooms and a bicycle storage area but no other details are provided for the centre.

The application to transform the pub follows a trend which sees former public houses being renovated for new uses.

In January this year a scheme revealed that the former Royal Garrison pub in Preston could be transformed into eight apartments.

Design plans for the vacant building in Watling Street Road showed how applicant Ali Shan would convert the spaces into two dwellings made up of eight flats.