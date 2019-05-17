Debut author inspired to pen children's novel after visiting Calais Jungle will speak in Preston

A debut author who wrote a children’s novel inspired by her visits to the refugee camps in Calais is to visit Preston.

Onjali Rauf will talk about her book, an adventure story called The Boy at the Back of the Class, over a brew at The Larder cafe.

Organisers, Preston City of Sanctuary, said: “Onjali Rauf is a young Muslim woman based in London. She is passionate about social justice

and spends much of her time in and around Calais. She has a huge interest in the welfare of the children there.

“Eighteen months ago, based on her experiences there and using her imagination and talents, she wrote The Boy at the Back of the Class. This is a novel for children aged eight to 12.

“It was very recently was chosen as the Blue Peter book of the year and also won the Waterstones Children’s Book of the Year Award.

“All friends of City of Sanctuary are invited to join us for an informal session at the Larder.

“Onjali will share with us something of her experiences and copies of her book will be available.

“We will then share in a conversation about what this might mean for Preston - and in particular for our local schools.”

The event, which is free, takes place on Saturday, June 8, from 3.30pm until 5.30pm at the The Larder Cafe in Lancaster Road.

Onjali launched Making Herstory following the murder of her beloved aunt, Mumtahina ‘Ruma’ Jannatin 2011.

The charity fights against the trafficking and enslavement of women. For more see makingherstory.org.uk