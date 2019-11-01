Death of 20-year-old Edge Hill University student in Ormskirk not suspicious

Have your say

The death of a 20-year-old Edge Hill University student in Ormskirk is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called to reports of a sudden death at an address on St Helen’s Road on Wednesday, October 30 just after 6pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Officers attended and sadly found the body of a 20-year-old woman inside the property.

“The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

An Edge Hill University spokesman said: “We can confirm that sadly a female student passed away in residential halls on campus on Wednesday, October 30.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family, her friends and fellow students during this difficult time.

“We are providing support, including counselling services, to students and staff.”

A file is being passed to the Coroner.