Days left as £1m EuroMillions win remains unclaimed in Preston

The clock is ticking for a mystery local lottery winner in the Preston area who has just days left to claim an amazing EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize worth £1,000,000.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw but in the special EuroMillions Event draw on Friday, March 1, 2019 a total of 40 lucky millionaires were made.

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions draw on 1 March 2019 – bought in the Preston Area – with the winning Millionaire Maker code HSXT 12553. The lucky ticket-holder only has until Wednesday 28 August, 2019 to make their claim1. With just days to go National Lottery players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets one last time for the chance to claim this life-changing prize.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money. We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk