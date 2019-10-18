Day flew by for Phillip Stansfield and Michelle Shorrock at Lancaster House Hotel

Have your say

Ever since Phillip Stansfield and Michelle Shorrock first met, they have never left each other’s side.

They were in Fibber McGees, a local pub, and through mutual friends they met and fell in love.

The proposal came on Michelle’s 30th birthday.

Michelle, a speciality secretary at Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Philip, a bar man, tied the knot at Lancashire House Hotel on August 17.

The bride wore a white gown from Bridal House in Torrisolme. The flower girl was Sophie Stansfield and pageboy Samuel Stansfield.

Carrying a bouquet of gerberas, Michelle made sure the memory of her grandma was there by placing her Cameo brooch inside.

Sadly her grandma passed away just weeks before the wedding. Michelle, 35, said: “I wanted to remember her in our own way.”

The cake was from Marks and Spencer and featured bride and groom caterpillar cakes with mini versions of them displayed on a stunning cake stand made by Ian Thompson.

“The day was lovely and went far too fast and I would love to do it all again and not change a thing.”

They planned two honeymoons, one to Spain for themselves and a familymoon which is yet to be decided.