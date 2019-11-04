David Middleton and Rebecca Howard enjoy day full of memories at Farington Lodge

A honeymoon at Disney World in Florida followed the marriage of David Middleton and Rebecca Howard.

The theme park is a special place for the couple as in 2017, quantity surveyor David, 32, proposed to Rebecca with the help of a dolphin at Discovery Cove.

David Middleton and Rebecca Howard. Photos: Mop Photography

They first dated in November 2008, after meeting a few years earlier at the pub where Rebecca worked as a chef.

Rebecca, 31, said: “After nine years together the proposal came as quite a shock.

“Disney is one of our favourite places to be and returned to Florida for our honeymoon – it will always hold special memories for us both.”

After a week of heavy rain, the sun came out on their wedding day and shone throughout. The venue looked stunning with added touches created by the bride herself.

David Middleton and Rebecca Howard

This allowed for an outside wedding which is what the couple wanted from the moment they viewed Farington Lodge.

Rebecca’s grandad Frank Collier proudly gave her away at the ceremony, watched by all their family and friends.

Rebecca said: “I had planned a surprise pianist on the day, Joanne Bergin, Piano Daisy, for David and she played beautifully throughout the day and all our favourite songs throughout the wedding breakfast.

At night The Royale, a wedding band from Cheshire, provided the entertainment starting with the first dance.

Rebecca added: “It was a fantastic day that we will remember for a long time to come after.

“After all the planning the day went so fast, everyone we spoke to said they had a fantastic time it was amazing that we could share it with so many friends and family.”