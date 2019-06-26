Dates announced for City of Preston 10k

The dates for a 10k run in Preston have been announced.

The City of Preston 10k will take place on Sunday, September 29.

A spokesman from the Running Bee Foundation said: “We look forward to making a difference in Preston and the surrounding area as every penny of profit from the race will go back into the local community.

"Our aim is to promote active, healthy lifestyles and fight childhood obesity.

"With 50 per cent of adults in Preston considered overweight or obese, and 58 per cent of children considered “less active” than the national guidelines*, we feel our event can help to make a big difference in the area.”

Organisers are extending an open invite to a launch event on Tuesday, July 9 from 6.30pm-8pm to meet sponsors, runners, organisers and volunteers. It will take place at the Mitchell and Kenyon Cinema and Foster Social Space at UCLan.

RSVP: Lyndsey@sportstoursinternational.co.uk