Danny Dyer's Saturday night game show The Wall gets second series

Danny Dyer has said he cannot wait to get "stuck in" after his Saturday night game show The Wall was renewed for a second series.

The news comes after the BBC One show's first series ended on Saturday night.

With questions voiced by Rip Off Britain's Angela Rippon, the show saw team-mates work together in an attempt to win a cash prize.

EastEnders star Dyer said: "I can't believe we're doing another series of The Wall.

"I can't wait to get stuck back in and meet these new contestants and hopefully make them very rich. Drop Em!"

Rippon said: "I am so looking forward to another series being 'the voice' of The Wall.

"What a great opportunity for even more viewers to take on the challenge of The Wall and potentiality win life changing sums of money."

The first episode of The Wall was watched by a consolidated audience of 4.1 million across 28 days, the broadcaster said.

The game features a wall with slots that are either filled by a green ball, if a contestant answers correctly, or a red ball, if they do not.

The green ball means they get money added, while red means they get money subtracted from whatever total they have.

The format aired in 2016 on American's NBC television network, and counted among its executive producers basketball star LeBron James.

Richard Hague, creative director at Remarkable Television, said: "A healthy dose of Danny, Angela and the infamous balls is the perfect tonic for where we are today in the world.

"Danny has proven himself a truly unique host bringing a breath of fresh air to our Saturday night TV viewing.

"Bring on series two and let's hope more contestants walk off cake-o bake-o."

The Wall, from BBC One and Remarkable Television, part of Endemol Shine UK, will return to BBC One in 2020.