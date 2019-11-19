Dancers from Carlova Dance Studios in Lostock Hall hope to beat Guinness World Record by completing The Performers Project Tapathon for Children in Need

Members of a dance school are hoping they have tapped their way into the Guinness World Records as part of a Children in Need fund-raiser.

A team of 43 from Carlova Dance Studios, in Lostock Hall, took part in The Performers Project Tapathon - dancing for six minutes as the same time as other registered dance schools across the country.

Their aim is to beat the current Guinness World Record for the biggest tap dancing event in multiple venues at the same time. As all dance schools register their information, they will wait to verify whether they have succeeded. Any funds raised will go towards The Performers Project, which supports Children in Need,

Alex McKenna, principal dance teacher, said: "We learnt a routine and did it twice. We had 43 members doing it. We would have had 44, but one lady, Irene Moore, had broken two bones in her foot. It was a shame as she would have danced with her daughter Catherine Morewin and four-year-old granddaughter Persephone, making three generations. Persephone danced with her dad, Roy, who was the only male there.

"My sister, Samantha, the other principal dancer teacher, completed it with a broken arm.

"Everyone loved it and the children were amazing. We all had to dance at the same time and wait for the countdown. We don't know if we have broken the record yet as all dance schools need to send in their information to verify it."

Children at the dance school also wore their pyjamas for their lesson, raising £141 for Children in Need.