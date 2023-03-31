Billy Walmsley, who is only used to cycling 20 miles, will take on the three-week journey alone, in a nod to the isolation and loneliness felt by his brother Massimo Docente while being treated in hospital during lockdowns.

He has chosen Pescara as the finish line, as Massimo never got to visit his paternal homeland before his death in October 2022.

DONATE in memory of Massimo here

Massimo (right) with brothers JJ (right) and Billy (centre)

Starting from his brother's bedroom in Tanterton, Billy will be raising money for the Azaylia Foundation set up in memory of TV star Ashley Cain's daughter, which aims to advance early diagnosis and new treatment for childhood cancer.

Billy said: "Massimo heard about Azaylia when he was in hospital and I know that if he were here, he would want to do something to help children going through the same thing as him."

Massimo’s story

Massimo, a former Harris Park Primary and Broughton High School was diagnosed with a rare leukaemia in October 2020, after spending 10 weeks having to speak to doctors over the phone due to the global pandemic.

Massimo (far right) on brother Billy's wedding day

He was able to beat the leukaemia once and have a bone marrow transplant, but sadly, after a two-year “rollercoaster battle”, he died in October 2022.

Homage

Massimo's paternal family originates from the Pescara area of Abruzzo in Italy, which he was sadly never able to visit. So Billy, 31, is keen to go there himself and pay homage.

He said: "When he passed away I made him the promise in my head that he would see Pescara through my eyes and this is the reason I have chosen to end my journey there."

PA file photo of Ashley Cain as he begins his Five Marathons in Five Days challenge in August 2022..

The journey

Starting on July 1, Billy will set off on the road to Pescara, aiming to take in Calais, Belgium, Germany and the Alps, at a rate of 80-100 miles per day.

Not an experienced cyclist, and currently borrowing a bike from a friend, he is now upping his mileage before concentrating on pace and carrying weight.

He said: "I'm nervous for the journey, and honestly, I feel bad for my wife Sammi.

"We've just had a little girl and we have an eight year old too, and I will be leaving them alone for three weeks.

"Hopefully they will all fly out to meet me at the end, and we'll have a holiday, but I will miss them.

"In fact that is all part of it. When Massimo was diagnosed, he was rushed straight into Christies and nobody could be with him because of Covid.

"I can't imagine what it's like, going through the most difficult thing in your life, alone, scared and with only nurses around."

"An inspiration”

Billy, an engineer, describes Massimo as quiet, but determined and humble, who liked to surprise his family with secretly-learned guitar skills, and even the splits after practicing in secret for six months.

He was well known around Preston with brothers Billy and JJ, and as well as spending time with his family, enjoyed bodybuilding at Ultraflex gym.