Cricket club stalwart's funeral to take place on Thursday
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 12:48 pm
The funeral of St Annes Cricket Club stalwart Brian Standing picturedwill take place at Lytham Crematoroium on Thursday, March 10, starting at 12.15pm.Brian served the club for 58 years as seam bowler, captain and president and glowing tributes were paid to him follow his death last month in a St Annes care home at the age of 84.