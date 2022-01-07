Couple who put life savings into 'dream' cattery and kennels business fear it could be closed after environmental health probe
A couple, who recently fulfilled their dream to own their own kennels and cattery, were devastated to find out their business is being investigated by a council's Environmental Health Department.
Sarah Seed and her husband James received an email from Pendle Council just before Christmas informing them that the business, Kitty Catz Cattery and Boarding Kennels, would be investigated for causing a potential noise nuisance under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990.
The email states that 'statutory nuisance' is a measure of the effect the noise is having on the enjoyment of an individual's home and whether the effect is reasonable or not, which will be judged by the investigating officer.
The investigation, at the business in Greenhead Lane, Burnley, is due to be carried out this month.
Sarah said: "Depending on the outcome of the investigation we could potentially lose the business that we have put our life savings into.
"The business has been here for 25 years and legally registered as boarding kennels since 2007.
"At the moment the kennels are open for day care and we can hold up to 14 dogs and 74 cats.
"We have 10 keyworkers that use us daily.
"This is a long established and successful business with many loyal customers but now the future for us looks uncertain depending on the outcome of the Environmental Health investigation."