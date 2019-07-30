Couple's wedding day saved after venue closed 10 weeks before the big day

A couple whose wedding was thrown into doubt 10 weeks before the big day have finally tied the knot after a nearby venue came in to the rescue.

In April, Jemma Abbott and Daniel Sergeant were left shocked and heartbroken after their wedding venue, the Brook House Hotel at Clayton-le-Woods, shut down unannounced with immediate effect.

Jemma Abbott and Daniel Sergeant on their wedding day. Photo by Paul King.

The pair had paid £2,000 for the big day – money they still haven’t been refunded.

And with Jemma’s family from the Isle of Man booking their overnight stay at the hotel, the family were even more out of pocket.

But thanks to fellow Clayton-le-Woods venue The Ley Inn, the duo managed to save their big day and celebrate in style earlier this month.

“The day was amazing. We couldn’t have asked for any better,” said Jemma, looking back at the celebrations on July 12.

The Ley Inn gave the couple a chance to cut their cake and dance the night away to Shania Twain’s From This Moment.

Jemma said: “They made sure everything ran smoothly. They couldn’t do enough for us. The day was just amazing.

“After all the stress, we were so relieved that everything went perfectly. The second venue was miles better. We actually saw it as a blessing.”

Their original venue was closed down in April, with hotel owner Pradeep Sobti revealing he hadn’t received any rent payments since February; which came after giving the tenants a discounted rate for four months.

Jemma said: “We still haven’t heard from them about the £2,000 we paid. We just wanted to concentrate on the wedding and didn’t want the stress of it to influence our special day.”

Husband Daniel celebrated his 40th birthday shortly before the wedding, with the couple still able to enjoy what they call a ‘double celebration’.

“It was great to include his 40th birthday as part of our wedding,” she said. “We printed off pictures of him as a child for all the family to see.”

The happy couple is now able to remember their wedding day with not just memories, but photos too, thanks to photographer Paul King volunteering his time after hearing about the woes.

“We were so stressed and wouldn’t have had any way to remember our special day so it was amazing,” said Jemma.

Now, their plans for a holiday are underway, but Jemma and Daniel don’t want a quiet honeymoon.

“Next year we will be going away as a family. We don’t know where yet, but there will be about 40 of us.”