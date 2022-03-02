Lancashire County Council set to increase financial support for foster carers this week

Tomorrow, Lancashire County Council's cabinet is expected to approve plans to increase the level of financial support for foster carers, to help tackle the current national shortage.

On Thursday March 3, a report is due to go to Lancashire County Council’s cabinet proposing a revised payment structure for all approved Lancashire County Council foster carers.

Lancashire County Council is expected to agree to the plans and are investing an additional £3million to support the move.

Lancashire foster carers are set to see a pay increase following the Council's decision.

The proposed fee uplift will deliver increased financial support to Lancashire foster carers, in line with the allowance and fees received by carers for other comparable local authorities and those who foster for an Independent Fostering Agency.

The overarching aim of the proposals is to support the recruitment and retention of Lancashire foster carers, against a national shortage of suitable carers, which supports the council's strategic aim of placing children in care as close as possible to their home and support networks.

County Councillor Cosima Towneley, cabinet member for children and families, said: "The proposed changes will send a strong message that Lancashire County Council recognises and values the current foster carers by offering a competitive payment scheme that supports the recruitment and retention of in-house foster carers.

"Foster carers have an extremely valuable role in providing children and young people with a stable and loving environment. The uplift in fees acknowledges the difficult and life changing work these individuals and families undertake. It also recognises the unique nature of the skills they develop and share with those considering fostering options.

The fee change for foster carers comes as a report published by Price Waterhouse Cooper with charity Home for Good in June 2021 stated that Lancashire had 2,116 children in care, the most in England.

There are many different types of fostering and anyone wishing for further information should contact Lancashire County Council either through the website or on 0300 123 6723.