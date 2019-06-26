Councillor in hospital after fall at home

A Garstang town councillor is recovering in Royal Preston hospital after a fall at his home.

Coun Roger Brooks, 79, is understood to have fallen from a height while doing maintenance work at his Winmarleigh home, damaging or fracturing several bones.

Coun Brooks, a former Wyre councillor and retired solicitor, is renowned as a local campaigner for ‘open government’ and transparency in public service,

Shortly before the accident the one-time high ranking soldier and keen military historian had been lobbying for Garstang to take an active part in next year’s VE and VJ commemoration