Council battles to save 40 village phone boxes from closure across Ribble Valley

Have your say

Ribble Valley Borough Council is set to fight BT's proposed plans to remove public pay phones from 40 village centres and remote spots in Ribble Valley.



The Council aims to put up a fight after consulting parish councils, who claim phone boxes offer a vital lifeline to isolated communities.

BT wants to axe phone boxes where usage has allegedly declined by 90 per cent or more, but will keep them in service if communities object.

Alison Brown, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s planning committee, said: “The council is coordinating the community response to the proposed closures and has sent its initial findings to BT.

“The mobile phone reception in Ribble Valley is patchy and there are numerous wireless ‘not spots’ in the borough, so some phone boxes provide a vital service.

“We contacted parish councils for their views on the proposed closures and now want to hear what residents think.”

Under Ofcom regulations, if BT wants to remove a phone box and there isn’t another within 400m, they must consult local councils and their communities.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has written to BT and the Government objecting to the proposed closures.

If the objection is backed by the general public it is likely the phone boxes will remain in service.

To have your say contact Ribble Valley Borough Council’s regeneration team on 01200 425111 by noon on Friday, January 3.

To find out if your local phone box is under threat or for more information, visit ribblevalley.gov.uk.

Location of proposed phone box closures

1. Opposite Southport House, Sawley, Clitheroe BB7 4LE

2. Opposite Greendale View, Shaw Terrace, Grindleton, Clitheroe BB7 4RA

3. Adjacent to Swan with Two Necks, Slaidburn Clitheroe BB7 1PT

4. Opposite Hotel, Sycamore, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HJ

5. Near Railway Station, Settle Road, Newsholmes Clitheroe BB7 4JF

6. Opposite Buck Inn, Paythorne, Clitheroe BB7 4JD

7. Adjacent Pendle Cottage, Twiston, Clitheroe BB7 4DD

8. Opposite Memorial Institute, Stopper Lane, Rimington Clitheroe BB7 4DU

9. Adjacent Telephone Exchange, Church Street, Slaidburn, Clitheroe BB7 3ER

10. Four Lane Ends, Slaidburn, Clitheroe BB7 4TR

11. Near School House Cottage, Newton in Bowland, Clitheroe BB7 3DY

12. Holden Village, Holden, Bolton by Bowland, Clitheroe BB7 4PF

13. Opposite Forest Becks Farm, Settle Road, Bolton by Bowland, Clitheroe BB7 4NU

14. Lane Ends Grindleton, Lane Ends Bolton by Bowland, Clitheroe BB7 4PH

15. Near Coach and Horses Hotel, Main Street, Bolton by Bowland, Clitheroe BB7 4NW

16. Langho Post Office, Whalley Road, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8EF

17. Junction of York Lane, Whalley Road, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8AB

18. Petre Arms Hotel, Whalley Road, Langho Blackburn BB2 7JR

19. Adjacent to Butchers Shop, Mellor Lane, Melllor, Blackburn BB2 7JR

20. 65 Mitton Road, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9RY

21. Opposite 14 Old Row, Whalley Road, Barrow, Clitheroe BB7 9BA

22. Opposite The Shireburn Arms Hotel, Longridge Road, Hurst Green, Clitheroe BB7 9QW

23. Near Gateway to Mitton Church, Clitheroe Road, Mitton, Clitheroe BB7 9PH

24. Junction of Talbot Bridge Road, Clitheroe Road, Bashall Eaves, Clitheroe BB7 3DA

25. Opposite the Old Barn, Walker Fold, Chaigley, Clitheroe BB7 3LU

26. Junction of Three Turns Dutton, Gallows Lane Ribchester, Preston PR3 3XX

27. Opposite 36 Blackburn Road, Ribchester, Preston PR3 3ZP

28. Junction Stoney Gate Lane, Opposite Hotel Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green, Preston PR3 2YQ

29. Opposite St Marys Catholic Church, Whalley Road, Sabden, Clitheroe BB7 9DZ

30. Adjacent to 90 Whalley Road, Fort Street, Read, Burnely BB12 7PP

31. Opposite Haugh Avenue (lay-by), Whalley Road, Simonstone, Burnley BB12 7HS

32. Mere Syke, Wigglesworth, Skipton BD23 4SN

33. 50 Kestor Lane, Longridge, Preston PR3 3AD

34. Telephone Exchange, Crumpax Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3JQ

35. Opposite 1 Mardale Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 3FQ

36. Junction Higher Road, Fairsnape Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3TL

37. Outside Duke William, Chapel Hill, Longridge, Preston PR3 3JY

38. Near Banks Cottages, Chipping Road, Longridge, Preston PR3 2NB

39. Outside 2/4 Church Raike, Chipping, Preston PR3 2QL

40. Near Higher Greystonely Farm, Leagram, Preston PR3 2QT