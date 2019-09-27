Costa Coffee closes in on its opening at Fulwood Central Retail Park – as unannounced charity logos appear at the site

Have your say

Here is what is happening as work continues at Preston's new Fulwood Central Retail Park.

What’s the project?

The larger banner at Fulwood Central - including a yet to be publicly announced welcome for charity ExtraCare

Signs for a national charity have appeared at a retail park currently under construction.

An ExtraCare Charitable Trust logo has been spotted at the Fulwood Central Retail Park off Eastway in Preston as part of a large banner advertising the businesses coming to the site.

What else is expected to come to the retail park?

Work appears to be close to completion on a brand new Costa Coffee Drive-Thru franchise, with workers currently landscaping the exterior of the coffee house.

The Costa Coffee franchise coming to the Fulwood Central Retail Park

Costa has said the drive-thru cafe is coming to Preston in late October 2019, meaning its doors should be open within the next three to four weeks.

So what is ExtraCare?

The charity, founded in 1988, is one of the UK’s leading not-for-profit developer of housing for the over-55s.

Since 1988 it has operated retirement villages and developments mainly around its Midlands base and in the south of England – with its closest retirement village being in St Helens.

Work at the end of the Aldi car park where Subway and Greggs are believed to be opening

What else is coming to Fulwood Central?

An Aldi supermarket was the first business to open its doors in August – with a Greggs, Burger King, Subway and B&M also on the horizon.

READ MORE: Preston's new Aldi: Sneak peek inside Fulwood's discount supermarket

Alongside ExtraCare, an Indigo Sun tanning salon will be established on the retail park as one of the only non-food and drink related outlets.

Is this the only retail park under construction?

No – plans are afoot for the Eastway Hub development near the Broughton roundabout, north of Eastway and south of the M55. Miller & Carter Steakhouse has set its sights on the future retail hub.

Miller & Carter Steakhouse confirms new Preston restaurant