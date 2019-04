Have your say

The coroner has been informed after a woman died on a Preston street.

Lancashire police were called at around 8am on Saturday April 20 to reports the body of a woman had been found on Pump Street, Deepdale.

Emergency services attended and the woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Lancashire police spokesman said her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.