For the first time ever, the legendary stars of the world’s longest-running soap are stepping off the famous cobbles and onto the stage for an unforgettable evening- below is everything you need to know.

An Audience with Coronation Street is hitting the road, offering you exclusive chance to get up close and personal with your favourite Corrie stars as they spill behind-the-scenes secrets and relive heart-warming moments from the iconic ITV show.

Hosted by This Morning’s resident soap expert Sharon Marshall, this show will be packed with laughter, nostalgia, and more than a few jaw-dropping surprises.

Each event will feature five Coronation Street stars live on stage—including a surprise Corrie legend!

Which stars can we expect to see?

The line-up will vary from show to show, with different fan-favourite cast members appearing at each venue.

Some of the stars definitely taking part in the tour include Blackpool’s very own Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan), Patti Clare (Mary Taylor), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor), and Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald).

More names will be announced soon and here’s hoping some of the suprise Corrie icons will be Lancashire stars - with particularly noteworthy names being Morecambe’s Helen Worth (Gail Platt) and Blackburn’s Wendi Peters (Cilla Battersby-Brown).

Coronation Street stars including Lancashire's Jodie Prenger are heading on tour later this year. | @coronationstreet on Instagram

What can we expect from the show?

The show description reads: “In the first half, you’llenjoy an intimate and lively chat with the cast as they share backstage gossip, funniest on-set moments, and personal stories about life in Weatherfield. Ever wondered what really goes on between takes? Or which co-stars are best mates off-screen? This is your chance to find out!

“Then, just when you think the night couldn’t get any better, a very special Coronation Street legend will take to the stage! But who will it be? That’s staying a secret—for now! Every show will feature a different surprise guest, making each night a one-of-a-kind experience for Corrie fans.

“Whether you’ve been watching since 1960 or you’ve just discovered the magic of Weatherfield, An Audience with Coronation Street promises an evening of laughter, nostalgia, and stories you won’t hear anywhere else.

“Tickets are expected to sell fast—don’t miss out! Grab yours now for an unforgettable night with the stars of the Street.”

Where is the tour going?

Unforunately only four tour dates have been announced at the moment, these are:

-September 14: Dominion Theatre in London

-September 19: Sheffield City Hall

-September 20: The Lowry in Salford

-September 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

When can I get tickets and how much are they?

Tickets go on general sale at 10:00 on Friday, March 14 with prices starting from £29.50 (+ booking fee)

You can buy tickets from the Cuffee & Taylor website here or from the individual theatres.

Cuffe & Taylor Presale tickets will also be avaialble to purchase from 10am on Wednesday, March 13.

You can register for presale here.