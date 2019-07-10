Coppull mum shows gratitude to the policeman who supported her after her son died in a car crash by nominating him in Brake’s Police Family Liaison Officer (FLO) Awards

A Lancashire police sergeant has been highly commended in Brake’s Police Family Liaison Officer (FLO) Awards.

Sgt Craig Booth, pictured left, was honoured with the accolade at a ceremony in the Houses of Parliament after being nominated by Helen and Stuart Birch. The couple could not praise his support enough when they lost their 23-year-old son Daniel in 2012 following a car crash in Coppull.

Helen, who is actively involved in Safe Drive Stay Alive (SDSA), said: “Through everything I have been doing with the campaign, I have come to realise how much Sgt Booth stands out and how much he looked out for us. If it was not for his support, I would never have been able to do SDSA and help to reduce road deaths in youngsters. It is down to him that our marriage survived and we kept our business going, because he helped us with everything. He was there for us 24 hours a day and was there for the whole family, from my then seven-year-old boy, to Daniel’s grandparents.

"For him - and others - to do the job they are doing is amazing. I don't think people realise how soul destroying and life sucking their job is. Sgt Booth has gone above and beyond and he is my hero."



Sgt Booth, 47, has supported more than 100 families following road related deaths in his 12 years as a Family Liaison Officer. He said: “I feel very humbled and honoured to have been nominated for this award under such tragic circumstances.”

The awards, sponsored by Birchall Blackburn Law, Horwich Cohen Coghlan Solicitors and Slater and Gordon Lawyers, celebrate FLOs’ dedication to bereaved families.