Controversial public figure Katie Hopkins is coming to Lancashire with her new show

The controversial public figure Katie Hopkins is coming to Lancashire later this year with her new show.

49-year-old Katie Hopkins is a well known media personality and political commentator who first shot to fame in 2007 after appearing on BBC One’s The Apprentice.

The mum of three - who is well known for her vocal and divisive opinions - then went on to become a newspaper columnist and reality star, appearing on shows such as I’m a Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother.

Katie also has a number of one-woman show tours under her belt, and she is about to embark on another one later this year.

Following her record-selling 43 venue spring tour ‘Silly Cow’, this extra special thank you tour, called ‘TRUE’ will play to just a few theatres, and one of them is right here in Lancashire.

Katie Hopkins is bringin her show show ‘True’ to Lancashire in the autumn.

What is the show about?

For this all new show, Katie takes a look around at the madness we face and shreds the lunatics with her usual brutal honesty.

Katie said: “We’ve got politicians sending pictures of their genitals to strangers, unelected leaders in every county in the United Kingdom and ordinary folks paying £6 for an egg sarnie. In Scotland I have to accept Patricia has a Penis, and in Wales the speed limit is slower than a fat bird on a stairwell. It’s not YOU that’s going mad, it’s the stuff you are surrounded by.”

Organisers for the event added: “Why not treat yourself to a night off? Come alone, come with your dad or come with mates. We will laugh together and enjoy the company of our lovely family on the road.

“You know what. We all think it, she’s the only one with the balls to say it out loud”.

When and where is she coming to Lancashire?

TRUE will be on at The Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool on Friday, October 18 2024 with the show starting at 7:00pm.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available to buy online here.

How much are tickets?

Standard tickets cost £25 and TRUE VIP Event tickets are also availble for xx,

With these tickets, you can enjoy the show from the best seats in the house and meet Katie in person after the show in ‘The Studio’. You will be treated to some bonus material plus the opportunity for a selfie and an autograph.