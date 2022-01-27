Jayden was last seen on Wednesday, January, 19, leaving his home address in Preston at around 4pm.

He is described as a white, 5ft 8 inches tall, of slim build with short brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas coat, black pants and grey and white coloured trainers.

14-year-old Jayden Allan from Preston who was last seen nine days ago.

Jayden has links to the Preston, Chorley and Manchester areas.