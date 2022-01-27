Concern continues to mount for missing Preston teen last seen nine days ago
Lancashire Police have issued a further plea to the public for their help in locating missing 14-year-old Jayden Allan from Preston who was last seen nine days ago.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 5:09 pm
Jayden was last seen on Wednesday, January, 19, leaving his home address in Preston at around 4pm.
He is described as a white, 5ft 8 inches tall, of slim build with short brown curly hair.
He was last seen wearing a black Adidas coat, black pants and grey and white coloured trainers.
Jayden has links to the Preston, Chorley and Manchester areas.
If you have see Jayden or know of his whereabouts please contact 101 and quote log reference 1560 of January 19th.