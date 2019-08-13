Community urged to get together to discuss the centre

A public meeting will be held later this week to seek ideas about a Leyland centre

The meeting has been organised for all those residents on the Wade Hall estate the people who use The Place Wade Hall centre.

Speaking on the Leyland Memories public Facebook group on Saturday, Jean Musker, of the Wade Hall Association, said: “The Wade Hall Association has been in a meeting this week with Progress Housing and they are very keen to help and support us getting the centre up and running again to its full potential ie children’s groups, youth group, dance club, older people’s lunch club, craft club, further education training, drop in cafe, mother and toddler group, hiring it out for parties. We need you to come to this meeting so we can inform you all of what is happening and to see if you have some ideas of your own of what you would like to see happening. We need your support to make this happen. They need to know there is a need for these groups and you all support it.”

The meeting will take place at the Community Centre, 73 Royal Avenue, on Friday, starting at 6pm.