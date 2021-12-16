Community releases biodegradable balloons in tribute to 'beautiful' baby boy who died suddenly in Preston

Lachlan Hargreaves was just 4-months-old when he tragically passed away at home in Fazackerley Street on Tuesday, December 7.

Paramedics were called to the home at 8.10am after baby Lachlan was found unresponsive, but despite their best efforts they were unable to save him.

His heartbroken mum and dad, Stacey Hargreaves and Jake Danson, were told their son likely died of sudden infant death syndrome.

Lachlan Hargreaves was just 4-months-old when he tragically passed away at home in Fazackerley Street (Photo by Stacey Hargreaves)

On Wednesday (December 15), neighbours and loved ones released dozens of biodegradable balloons in Lachlan's memory.

Many residents attended the release, including Ashton-On-Ribble County Councillor and Plungington Councillor Nweeda Khan who came to show her support.

The touching gathering was organised by local food bank founder Chris Murray to give Lachlan "the show of love he deserves".

He said: "The family have been extremely overwhelmed by the community reaction, and the support that has arisen from this tragic incident.

Neighbours and loved ones released dozens of biodegradable balloons in Lachlan's memory (Credit: Ashton & PR2 Community Group)

"From the people donating money to the people leaving flowers on their front door, you are all beautiful

"Each and every one of you has made an unbearable situation a little less ugly, and together, we have really shown the family some real community spirit."

Chris, who runs Ashton-based community support group Here for Humanity, also set up a fundraiser to help the young family cover funeral costs and to support them through the difficult months ahead.

The heartbroken family of Lachlan Hargreaves say their baby boy died of sudden infant death syndrome (Photo by Stacey Hargreaves)

Over 130 people have kindly donated so far, with more than £2,270 raised to support the couple and their three daughters.

Paying tribute to her nephew, Lachlan's aunt, Charlotte Hargreaves, said: "Lachlan Jake Paul Hargreaves was the happiest, most beautiful baby.

"Sadly, he's lost his life to infant death syndrome, so we're doing this for my sister and brother-in-law to help towards the cost of his funeral and to make life easier for them.

"They have three other little beauties, and any donations will be a huge help to them. Thank you."

Click HERE if you would like to make a donation.

