Community in shock as man (21) dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Pendle reservoir

A community has been left shocked and devastated at the untimely death of a young man who died after getting into difficulty in Ogden Reservoir, Barley, yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and were involved in a four-hour search at the reservoir after receiving reports that a young man had entered the water and may have got into difficulties, just before 5pm.

Helicopters from Lancashire Police and the North West Ambulance Service were deployed, alongside a Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service drone.

Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Service also assisted with the search, which ended in tragedy at around 9pm with the discovery of a body in the water.

Heartbroken loved ones and friends of the young man, who has not been named, have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to a "top guy". One wrote: "Had great memories with you big lad, I'm sad to see you go, rest easy bro." While another said: "So sad, RIP young man".

Meanwhile, Old Laund Booth Parish Council has issued a reservoir safety warning. A spokesman said: "As tragic news comes out of Barley that a 21-year-old has drowned in Ogden Reservoir, please take this opportunity to speak to your loved ones and remind them of the dangers of swimming in reservoirs and rivers, especially as the temperature rises."

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday) to Ogden Reservoir in Barley to reports a man had got into difficulties in the water.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a search was launched.

"Sadly, at around 9pm the body of a man, thought to be aged in his 20s, was located in the water.

"At this point his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course."