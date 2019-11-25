Community gears up to fight plans to tear down community hub St Martin’s Chapel in Fulwood

Residents in Fulwood are joining forces to fight against plans to tear down a community hub.

Proposals to demolish St Martin’s Chapel in Broadway, which was closed to the public in September, are sitting with planners at Preston City Council.

The church’s parochial church council (PCC) is seeking permission to build 14 new homes on the land as well as a new chapel or parish hall after the existing chapel building, Guides hut and bowling green are demolished.

According to planning documents from the Parish of St John Baptist in Broughton which oversees St Martin’s, the complex is “neither fit for purpose nor financially viable”.

But people who live in the vicinity say that the building was a highly valued “lively community centre” and see the proposed redevelopment of the site as a big loss.

They are now gearing up to galvanise residents to object to the application.

Resident Dominic Swarbrick said: “I know it belongs to the church but it is a community asset, everybody uses it. We are up in arms about it.”

After the building was shut on September 30, Broughton and Fulwood Guides, Brownies and Rainbows which met in a building at the complex have relocated to Broughton and members of St John Baptist Church Bowling Club joined other clubs in the area.

A social club which also used the hub has stopped.

According to plans “all existing groups who previously used the Parish Hall can be accommodated within the new building” - apart from the Guides, Bowling Club and social group.