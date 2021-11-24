They say a melted plastic petrol can was found behind the front door of Carl Whalley’s semi-detached house.

And traces of an accelerant were detected by fire investigators on bedroom curtains and in a downstairs room, according to brother Dan Whalley.

Carl Whalley’s body was found in the wreckage of the dormer bungalow after the explosion and fireball five weeks ago.

Carl Whalley

A police investigation into his death is continuing, with officers looking into claims made by Mr Whalley about a dispute with a neighbour which had been going on for several years.

Mr Whalley had complained to the police on a number of occasions about the behaviour of a neighbour. He also contacted the Lancashire Post two years ago, saying he felt officers were “not listening.”

The family say they are still waiting for answers from a joint police and fire service investigation into the explosion. What they have gathered so far is that he was upstairs in the house at the time of the blast and fire.

“An accelerant, such as petrol, was found on the curtains and in the room downstairs,” brother Dan told the Post. “A melted plastic petrol can was found behind the front door.”

Family members attended a “beautiful” funeral service for Carl Whalley recently. They later laid some of the funeral flowers at the site of the explosion.

“It was the worst day of my life,” said Dan. “But the ceremony was beautiful and he was surrounded by friends and family on a bright, sunny day.

“After the ceremony we placed some of the flowers at Kirkby Avenue.”

Lancashire Police have been contacted for a comment.