Class A drugs, Cannabis farm and dangerous weapons discovered by Preston police in night raid on home

Have your say

In a night raid police in Preston discovered Class A drugs, a Cannabis farm and dangerous weapons.

Following the raid Preston police arrested a man “for a number of offences”.

A police spokesman said: “After some collaborative working with Team 5 IR and Preston Neighbourhood team, in the early hours of this morning Preston Task Force officers pursued a male from an address and arrested him for a number of offences.

“A search of the nearby property located Class A drugs, a large Cannabis Cultivation, dangerous weapons, items associated with drug dealing and a suspected stolen motorbike that has been causing local residents concern over recent weeks.”

Officers urged members of the public to contact the force on either 101, via the Lancashire Constabulary website or via Crimestoppers.