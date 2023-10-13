Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ringmaster whose real name was John Hayes Mabley passed away in April after losing his battle with with oesophagus cancer.

The son of a lion tamer, he was brought up in Preston - attending Savick County Primary and Tulketh High School and living in Barry Avenue, Ingol - before joining his dad in the big top. He performed as a fire-eater and a sword swallower before running away from the circus to pursue a music career.

Heavily influenced by T-Rex singer Marc Bolan, he formed a band called One Thing and began introducing circus and horror elements into his stage act in the 1980s. He launched Circus of Horrors with Gerry Cottle in 1995 and the pair brought together a bizarre collection of acts to form what Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden once described as "like Rocky Horror on acid."

The last ever Circus of Horrors show created by the late ringmaster Dr Haze will take place at Blackpool's Pleasure Beach later this month

Despite sceptics who predicted the Circus of Horrors would not last, the show continued to reinvent itself and discover new performers worldwide for over two decades. Dr Haze scoured the planet for unusual people who could do extraordinary things, including the man with the stretches skin in the world, one of the smallest men in the world, and no less than seven sword swallowers.

Asia Sawicka (36) who was appointed the show director said: “For us Circus of Horrors is not just a job but a way of life and a place to call home. It’s very much a family - a family of freaks but a family nonetheless.

"Dr Haze’s passing has had a huge impact on everyone involved in the production and left a huge void in our lives. It has been avery turbulent time for us all and we miss him every day.”

The new show is called The Haunted Fairground

The new show – The Haunted Fairground is the last show designed by Dr Haze earlier this year.

Set in a decrepit Fairground on the edge of nowhere. Haunted by creatures of the unknown who had been Plastinated as exhibits in The House of Wax and brought back to life by a Tesla Coil machine to run havoc. Special Addams Family Friendly 4pm Matinees suitable for all ages have been added to the 8pm evening shows.

The Circus of Horrors opens on the Thursday, October 26, at Globe Theatre Blackpool Pleasure Beach with two shows everyday Halloween.